Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sharp Price Performance

Shares of SHCAY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

