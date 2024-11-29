Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sharp Price Performance
Shares of SHCAY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sharp has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.
Sharp Company Profile
