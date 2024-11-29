Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 149,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 257,789 shares.The stock last traded at $62.10 and had previously closed at $61.05.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $487.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.92.
Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
