Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 149,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 257,789 shares.The stock last traded at $62.10 and had previously closed at $61.05.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $487.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

About Semler Scientific

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMLR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Semler Scientific by 91.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 642,982 shares during the period. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semler Scientific by 150.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.