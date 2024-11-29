Selig Zises Sells 8,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,878.77. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Esquire Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

