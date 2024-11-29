Selig Zises Sells 8,000 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,878.77. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Esquire Financial Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $80.00.
Esquire Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on Esquire Financial
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 36.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Esquire Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Esquire Financial Company Profile
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Esquire Financial
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.