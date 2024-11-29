Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Trading Up 1% – Time to Buy?

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.51) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.51). Approximately 419,023 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 267,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.45).

Scottish American Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a market capitalization of £909.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,014.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 509.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 510.88.

Scottish American Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.55. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Scottish American Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 2,800.00%.

Scottish American Investment Company Profile

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

