SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

SCHMID Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SHMD opened at $2.32 on Friday. SCHMID Group has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

About SCHMID Group

SCHMID Group N.V. develops and manufactures equipment and process solutions for electronics, photovoltaics, glass, and energy systems in Germany and internationally. The company offers electronics equipment, ET board, vertical and horizontal wet process, vacuum metallization and tech, plating, chemical mechanical polishing, and automation system solutions; and systems and process solutions for manufacturing and processing photovoltaic products, such as wafers, cells, modules, and thin films, as well as turnkey production lines.

