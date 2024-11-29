SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) Short Interest Down 23.9% in November

SCHMID Group (NASDAQ:SHMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the October 31st total of 28,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
SCHMID Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of SHMD opened at $2.32 on Friday. SCHMID Group has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.
About SCHMID Group
