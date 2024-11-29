Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.97. Sasol shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 508,411 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Sasol Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 3,112.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

