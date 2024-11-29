Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Saia worth $11,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth $3,012,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,058,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Saia from $534.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.00.

In related news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA stock opened at $564.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.90 and a 52-week high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

