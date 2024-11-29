S Dustin Crone Sells 1,400 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $101,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,454.27. The trade was a 14.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C&F Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFI traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. C&F Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $79.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $232.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.36.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.46 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 62,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

