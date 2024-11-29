RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Director Sells $173,518.16 in Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $173,518.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,183.76. This trade represents a 25.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RxSight by 854.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in RxSight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter worth $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

