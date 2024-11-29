Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 288428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

RSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -710.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

In other news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 580,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,933.68. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $318,988.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,952.20. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,471 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,481,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after buying an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,843,000 after purchasing an additional 92,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

