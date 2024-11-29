Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 69,906 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,906 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $97,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $175.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.98 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

