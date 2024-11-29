Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 479,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,459 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.1% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $424,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $788.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $748.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $854.42 and a 200-day moving average of $869.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

