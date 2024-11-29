Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 94,804 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,172,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,804 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $167,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

