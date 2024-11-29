Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $81.97 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 835,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.01 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.34 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.