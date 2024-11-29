Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,105 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,052,332 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $229,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Melius Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $182.70 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $196.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

