Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CAO Sells $177,601.32 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $177,601.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,993.24. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22.

On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $540,455.22.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $49.37 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Roblox by 340.7% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after buying an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $107,491,000. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $89,304,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

