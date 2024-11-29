Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 2.9% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.45 and last traded at $11.88. 21,658,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 39,886,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 5.8 %

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $1,139,995.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,127,675.68. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $32,196.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 378,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,334.94. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,695 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 63.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

