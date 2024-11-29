Reviewing MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) & Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) and Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and Fidelity National Information Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero $80.67 million 0.57 -$172.60 million ($4.90) -0.24 Fidelity National Information Services $9.82 billion 4.68 -$6.65 billion $2.51 33.98

MoneyHero has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fidelity National Information Services. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MoneyHero and Fidelity National Information Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 0.00 Fidelity National Information Services 1 9 12 0 2.50

Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Fidelity National Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Services is more favorable than MoneyHero.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and Fidelity National Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero -141.71% -334.78% -132.68% Fidelity National Information Services 14.37% 15.35% 6.79%

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats MoneyHero on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions. It also offers trading and asset, lending, leveraged and syndicated loan markets, and treasury and risk solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

