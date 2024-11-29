Reviewing Actelis Networks (ASNS) & Its Competitors

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Actelis Networks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.72 million -$6.29 million -1.02 Actelis Networks Competitors $378.94 million -$93.50 million 24.24

Actelis Networks’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Actelis Networks. Actelis Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.53, suggesting that their average stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Actelis Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14% Actelis Networks Competitors -21.98% -56.40% -5.91%

Summary

Actelis Networks rivals beat Actelis Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Actelis Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.