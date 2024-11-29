Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price objective (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,300.00 to $1,190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.29.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $754.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $735.95 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $913.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,020.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

