Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Plans GBX 3 Dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.60) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 124.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 113.50 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 131.50 ($1.67). The company has a market cap of £279.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,795.13). Also, insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,675 ($12,281.04). Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

