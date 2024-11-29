Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of RAVE opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.