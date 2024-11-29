Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of RAVE opened at $2.93 on Thursday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.51.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
