Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading 2.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 186,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 160,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QUIS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QUIS

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of C$95.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.35.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.