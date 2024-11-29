Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $2.31 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in JD.com by 177.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,873,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,931,000 after buying an additional 1,198,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 155.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,454,000 after buying an additional 1,010,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at $29,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital raised JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

JD.com Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $37.19 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

