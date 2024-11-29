Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 63.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.9 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $257.68 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.42 and a 1-year high of $267.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total transaction of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,829 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

