Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.06 Million in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 342,793 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 18th.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

AG opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.31.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.12). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $146.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.41%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

(Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

