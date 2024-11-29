Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $2.01 Million in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 735.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.89 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

