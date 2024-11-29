Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.40 Million Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,993 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.18% of NETSTREIT worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,352,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 566,513 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 1,931.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,700,000 after buying an additional 1,535,761 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 32.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 343.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 107.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 77,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTST opened at $16.32 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 0.97.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. NETSTREIT had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,400.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush started coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

