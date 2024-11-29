Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XOP opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.12 and a fifty-two week high of $162.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.58.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

