Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 106,683 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,683 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DHT were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DHT by 74.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 163,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 69,838 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 1,144.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 678,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 624,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 2,728.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 310,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in DHT by 43.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,868,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 873,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of DHT stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.51 million. DHT had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DHT from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded DHT to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

