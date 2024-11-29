QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $112,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 137.3% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,306 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.15.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.67 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

