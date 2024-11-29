Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $203,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.33, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,240.19. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

