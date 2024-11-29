Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $14.71 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equinix by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 21.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 902,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,826,000 after purchasing an additional 159,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 879,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,807,000 after buying an additional 59,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $952.88.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.60, for a total value of $902,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262.40. This represents a 99.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.1 %

Equinix stock opened at $979.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $900.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $831.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.14 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

