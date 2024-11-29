Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $12.62 Million Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $12,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 77.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,391,964.61. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $98.33 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average is $88.80.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Barclays increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

