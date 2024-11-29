Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 187.1% in November

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Psychemedics Stock Performance

PMD remained flat at $2.34 on Thursday. 14,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol.

