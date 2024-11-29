Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Up 187.1% in November

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 187.1% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Psychemedics Stock Performance
PMD remained flat at $2.34 on Thursday. 14,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,862. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Psychemedics has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $3.93.
