Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 833 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for 1.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Exelon by 178.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Exelon by 646.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $32,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 502.7% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

