Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO Buys $23,600.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $23,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,701,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,333.60. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Grier Eliasek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, M Grier Eliasek bought 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00.

On Monday, November 18th, M Grier Eliasek purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $22,300.00.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.31 million during the quarter. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -207.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on PSEC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 175.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 162,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 103,679 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 34.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.