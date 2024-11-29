ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.04. Approximately 7,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 17,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

ProShares Short Real Estate Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short Real Estate stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 2.92% of ProShares Short Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

