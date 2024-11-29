PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 396,614 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.05% of PROS worth $46,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,367,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,028,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PROS by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,727,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 745,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 461,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 173,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of PRO stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PROS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on PROS from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROS from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PROS

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.