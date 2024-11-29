Private Trust Co. NA Sells 366 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 202.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 976,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,514,000 after purchasing an additional 653,205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 455,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,169,000 after purchasing an additional 205,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 382,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

JPM opened at $249.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.43 and its 200-day moving average is $213.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $152.72 and a 1-year high of $254.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

