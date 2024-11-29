Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 850,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 42,241 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

NYSE:F opened at $11.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

