Private Trust Co. NA Has $288,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 476.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,284,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 105.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 737,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,626,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 72,653.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 588,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,640,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $105.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200-day moving average is $96.48.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

