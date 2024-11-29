Private Trust Co. NA Has $246,000 Stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

