Private Trust Co. NA Has $193,000 Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 29,404 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.15 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.