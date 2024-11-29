Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 2,241 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 99.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFRA opened at $51.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

