Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.23 and last traded at C$47.20, with a volume of 66775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on POW shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.31.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$44.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a current ratio of 91.78 and a quick ratio of 107.64.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.32). Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of C$5.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.9289678 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

