Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 122,226 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $62,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pool by 301.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on POOL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.11.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of Pool stock opened at $376.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.69. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.