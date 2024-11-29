Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 194,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PPSI shares. StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 13.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.12.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

