Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 194,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on PPSI shares. StockNews.com raised Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 32,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Pioneer Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
