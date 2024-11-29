PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 2.6 %

PHX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.55.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of PHX Minerals

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 123.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in PHX Minerals by 40.9% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

