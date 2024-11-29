Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Sells C$75,375.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$75,375.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$508,548.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE PEY traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,312. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$11.09 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.01.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.